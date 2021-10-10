LPL Financial LLC Has $452 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $452,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.