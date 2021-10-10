Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Shares of LOW opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

