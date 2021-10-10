L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

