Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $74.51. 36,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.