London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
