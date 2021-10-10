$LONDON (LONDON) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $15,334.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

