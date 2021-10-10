Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) PT Raised to C$0.31 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:LMR opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 96.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

