Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

