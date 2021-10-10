LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

LOGC opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.