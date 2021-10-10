Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $214,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.