Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

LIMAF stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

