Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stake Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,338,304 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

