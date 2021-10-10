Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

LSI opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

