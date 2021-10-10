Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13,006.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,928 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.