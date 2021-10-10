Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 80,417.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

