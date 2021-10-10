Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,983 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4,638.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.