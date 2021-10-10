Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,265 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3,951.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

