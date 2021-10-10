Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97,343 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11,699.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $120.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56.

