Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 231,790 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45,360.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $242.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.