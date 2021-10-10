Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $170.97 and last traded at $171.05. 2,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 831,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

