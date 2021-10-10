LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 23,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,197,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

