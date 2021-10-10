Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.92

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 152973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.65 million. Analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

