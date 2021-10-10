LegalZoom.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,672 put options on the company. This is an increase of 606% compared to the typical volume of 520 put options.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

