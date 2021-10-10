Legal & General Group Plc Sells 62,845 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.