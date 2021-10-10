Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,318 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of ITT worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.