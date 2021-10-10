Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,588 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

