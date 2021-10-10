Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SLM were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

