Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,458 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.60. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.74 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

