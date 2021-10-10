Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.78

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.78 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 284.20 ($3.71). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 283.10 ($3.70), with a volume of 7,267,430 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.