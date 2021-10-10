Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $840,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

