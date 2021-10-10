Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,033,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

