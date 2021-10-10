Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 307,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

YUM stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

