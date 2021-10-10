Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HNI worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 121.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 154.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

