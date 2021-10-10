Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

