Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $258.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.57. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

