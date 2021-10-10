Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $258.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.57. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.