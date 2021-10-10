Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $29,782,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 466,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,538. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

