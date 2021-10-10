LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

