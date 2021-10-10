Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,797 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 168.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

