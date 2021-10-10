LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Price Target to $2.20

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.90 to $2.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

