LABS Group Tops One Day Volume of $547,579.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $547,579.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

