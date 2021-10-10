Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,722 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

