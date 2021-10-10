Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE KFY traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. 261,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,571 shares of company stock worth $2,778,568. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

