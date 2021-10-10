Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Position Lessened by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Kopin accounts for 1.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

