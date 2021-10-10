KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $81,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

