Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

