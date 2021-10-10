KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $805,821.60 and approximately $5,004.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

