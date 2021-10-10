Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.53.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

