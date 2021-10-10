KeyCorp Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

