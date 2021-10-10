Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 1,721 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $531,724,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.6% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 93,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

