Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kape Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $5.74.
About Kape Technologies
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.