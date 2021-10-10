Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kape Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc is a cybersecurity company that provides online security, privacy, and online autonomy solutions worldwide. The company develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates the following App Distribution and Web Apps and License.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.